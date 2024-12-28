Alex Lyon News: Slated starter for Sunday

Lyon is expected to start at home against Washington on Sunday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Lyon stopped the two shots he faced in relief of Cam Talbot during Friday's 5-2 loss to Toronto. In terms of his last start, the 32-year-old Lyon allowed kicked out 19 of 24 shots (.792 save percentage) en route to a 5-1 loss to Montreal on Dec. 21. He's 5-5-0 with a 2.99 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 12 appearances in 2024-25. The Capitals rank third in goals per game with 3.68.