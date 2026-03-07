Alex Lyon News: Slated to face Nashville
Lyon is expected to start at home against Nashville on Saturday, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.
Lyon has won his past two outings while turning aside 54 of 58 shots (.931 save percentage). He has a 16-8-3 record, 2.66 GAA and .914 save percentage in 29 appearances in 2025-26. Nashville is 5-6-4 while averaging 3.27 goals per game across its past 15 outings.
