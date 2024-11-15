Alex Lyon News: Slated to start Friday

Lyon (lower body) is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Friday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Lyon last played between the pipes Oct. 30 when he stopped 23 of 29 shots en route to a 6-2 loss to Winnipeg. Anaheim figures to be a far easier adversary -- the 5-8-2 Ducks rank 32nd offensively with just 2.20 goals per game. Lyon has a 2-3-0 record, 2.78 GAA and .916 save percentage in six appearances in 2024-25.