Lyon is expected to start Wednesday's home game against Winnipeg, according to Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Lyon allowed four goals on 38 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo. He has a 2-2-0 record with one shutout, a 2.05 GAA and a .940 save percentage through five appearances this season. Winnipeg has compiled 40 goals in nine games en route to an 8-1-0 start to the 2024-25 campaign.