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Alex Lyon News: Starting Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Lyon will start Tuesday's Game 5 at home against the Bruins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lyon has picked up wins in each of his last two starts, posting a 1.00 GAA and .959 save percentage during that time. He'll draw a third consecutive start Tuesday as the Sabres attempt to close out the first-round series.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
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