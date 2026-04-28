Alex Lyon News: Starting Game 5
Lyon will start Tuesday's Game 5 at home against the Bruins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Lyon has picked up wins in each of his last two starts, posting a 1.00 GAA and .959 save percentage during that time. He'll draw a third consecutive start Tuesday as the Sabres attempt to close out the first-round series.
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