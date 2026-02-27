Alex Lyon News: Starting in Florida

Lyon will guard the visiting cage in Florida on Friday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Lyon is having a stellar year between the pipes, his best to date in the NHL. He is 14-8-3 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.72 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 27 contests this season. The 33-year-old netminder will face a tired Florida team, who beat the Maple Leafs 5-1 on Thursday.