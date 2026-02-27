Alex Lyon headshot

Alex Lyon News: Starting in Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Lyon will guard the visiting cage in Florida on Friday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Lyon is having a stellar year between the pipes, his best to date in the NHL. He is 14-8-3 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.72 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 27 contests this season. The 33-year-old netminder will face a tired Florida team, who beat the Maple Leafs 5-1 on Thursday.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
