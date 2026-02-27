Alex Lyon News: Starting in Florida
Lyon will guard the visiting cage in Florida on Friday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Lyon is having a stellar year between the pipes, his best to date in the NHL. He is 14-8-3 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.72 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 27 contests this season. The 33-year-old netminder will face a tired Florida team, who beat the Maple Leafs 5-1 on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Lyon See More
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!5 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers22 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break24 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 324 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Lyon See More