Alex Lyon News: Starting in Montreal
Lyon will be between the road pipes in Game 3 against the Canadiens on Sunday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.
Lyon has given up six goals on 55 shots (.891 save percentage) through the first two games of this second-round series. The Minnesota native had his worst outing of the postseason Friday, surrendering four goals on 27 shots in Friday's Game 2 loss. If Lyon and the Sabres drop Game 3, it's a possibility head coach Lindy Ruff turns back to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in goal to shake things up.
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