Alex Lyon News: Starting Saturday

Lyon will be between the home pipes versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Lyon has been great of late, going 5-1-1 in 10 appearances since the Christmas break. allowing 16 goals on 218 shots (.927 save percentage). Lyon is 10-6-1 with a 2.58 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 21 games this season. Lyon has a tough matchup as the Lightning are scoring 3.49 goals per game, third in the NHL this season.