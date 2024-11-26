Alex Lyon News: Stops 27 shots in win Monday

Lyon stopped 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Lyon gave up goals in the early stages of the first and second periods, but other than that, he was solid between the pipes en route to earning his second consecutive win. The 31-year-old has made just three appearances since losing the starting gig and later missing three games with a lower-body injury from Nov. 8-13, going 2-1-0 with a 2.68 GAA and a .900 save percentage since his return.