Alex Lyon News: Struggles against Red Wings
Lyon stopped 15 of 19 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.
Lyon took his second straight defeat, and he's allowed 10 goals on 52 shots over those games. He won six outings in a row, so this may be a bit of regression, but the Sabres can't afford to have him slumping while they battle for the top of the Atlantic Division. Lyon is down to 20-9-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 35 appearances this season. Look for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to get the nod Saturday versus the Kraken, but Lyon would be in line to start Tuesday against the Islanders if the Sabres continue to alternate goalie starts.
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