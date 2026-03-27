Alex Lyon headshot

Alex Lyon News: Struggles against Red Wings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Lyon stopped 15 of 19 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Lyon took his second straight defeat, and he's allowed 10 goals on 52 shots over those games. He won six outings in a row, so this may be a bit of regression, but the Sabres can't afford to have him slumping while they battle for the top of the Atlantic Division. Lyon is down to 20-9-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 35 appearances this season. Look for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to get the nod Saturday versus the Kraken, but Lyon would be in line to start Tuesday against the Islanders if the Sabres continue to alternate goalie starts.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
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