Alex Lyon News: Tagged with loss Tuesday

Lyon stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Lyon protected the Red Wings' crease for the first time since Feb. 23, when he allowed four goals in a 5-4 win over the Ducks, but he was tagged with the loss in this low-scoring affair. Lyon has looked decent in recent weeks, going 2-1-0 with a 3.19 GAA and an .886 save percentage over his four appearances since the beginning of February.