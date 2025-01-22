Alex Lyon News: Tagged with OT loss

Lyon stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Lyon was only a few seconds away from forcing a shoot-out, but a late goal from Rasmus Ristolainen forced him to settle with an OT defeat. Lyon has gone winless in his past four appearances, a span in which he's gone 0-1-1 with a 2.19 GAA and a .910 save percentage while saving 61 of the 67 shots he's faced.