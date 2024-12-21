Alex Lyon News: Taken down by Habs

Lyon allowed five goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Lyon was given a 1-0 lead six minutes into the game, before Montreal scored three times in five minutes to finish out the first period. This was Lyon's second start since returning from a lower-body injury, and he looks rusty. The goalie has allowed nine goals with a .790 save percentage in those two starts. The Red Wings return home to face St. Louis on Monday.