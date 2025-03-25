Alex Lyon News: Takes loss in Colorado

Lyon allowed four goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Lyon played nearly the full game Monday versus Utah after Petr Mrazek (undisclosed) sustained an injury early on. Lyon got the win in that game, but the Avalanche showed their top-six strength throughout the contest to send the 32-year-old netminder to the loss this time around. Cam Talbot (undisclosed) is also dealing with an injury, so Lyon has quickly ascended to temporary No. 1 status. He's now 12-9-1 with a 2.76 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 27 appearances. Mrazek won't be ready Thursday, but Talbot's status is still up in the air. In any case, expect Lyon to be in uniform when the Red Wings host the Senators on Thursday.