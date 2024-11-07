Alex Lyon News: Tending twine Friday
Lyon will guard the cage on the road against the Maples Leafs on Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Lyon is currently stuck in a two-game losing streak in which he gave up 10 goals on 67 shots (.851 save percentage) and has had to watch Cam Talbot start the Wings' last two contests. A matchup with the star-studded Leafs -- though Auston Matthews (upper body) is a doubt -- isn't exactly the best way to get Lyon back on track but Detroit's back-to-back, with the Rangers at home Saturday, didn't leave the coaching staff with any good options.
