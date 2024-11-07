Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alex Lyon headshot

Alex Lyon News: Tending twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Lyon will guard the cage on the road against the Maples Leafs on Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lyon is currently stuck in a two-game losing streak in which he gave up 10 goals on 67 shots (.851 save percentage) and has had to watch Cam Talbot start the Wings' last two contests. A matchup with the star-studded Leafs -- though Auston Matthews (upper body) is a doubt -- isn't exactly the best way to get Lyon back on track but Detroit's back-to-back, with the Rangers at home Saturday, didn't leave the coaching staff with any good options.

Alex Lyon
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now