Alex Lyon News: Tending twine in Game 2
Lyon will protect the home goal versus the Canadiens in Game 2 on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Lyon continued his strong play by stopping 26 of 28 shots to win the series opener. He hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of his five starts this postseason, a trend he'll look to keep going as the Sabres try to claim a 2-0 series lead.
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