Alex Lyon News: Tending twine Tuesday
Lyon will guard the home cage against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Lyon is 3-0-0 in his last four outings while registering a 3.06 GAA and a .905 save percentage. Despite his recent run of form, the 32-year-old netminder has had to watch from the bench for the Wings' last three contests in favor of Cam Talbot. Still, with a back-to-back around the corner, Lyon will likely be back in the crease to face Utah or Washington on Thursday or Friday, respectively.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now