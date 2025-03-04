Fantasy Hockey
Alex Lyon headshot

Alex Lyon News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 8:40am

Lyon will guard the home cage against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Lyon is 3-0-0 in his last four outings while registering a 3.06 GAA and a .905 save percentage. Despite his recent run of form, the 32-year-old netminder has had to watch from the bench for the Wings' last three contests in favor of Cam Talbot. Still, with a back-to-back around the corner, Lyon will likely be back in the crease to face Utah or Washington on Thursday or Friday, respectively.

Alex Lyon
Detroit Red Wings
