Alex Lyon headshot

Alex Lyon News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Lyon will protect the home net against San Jose on Tuesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Lyon has stopped 77 of the 83 shots he has faced during his three-game winning streak. He has been splitting starts with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen lately. Lyon has a 17-8-3 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.64 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 30 appearances. San Jose sits 18th in the league with 3.07 goals per game this season.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
