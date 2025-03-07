Alex Lyon News: Tough night Thursday

Lyon stopped 15 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

The Red Wings out-shot the visitors 40-19 on the night, but Utah took full advantage of the scoring chances it got. Lyon has lost back-to-back starts, and while he hasn't made much of a push to take over the starting role, the veteran netminder has been mostly solid this season in a backup role. Over 11 appearances since the calendar flipped to 2025, Lyon has gone 4-3-1 with a 2.69 GAA and .902 save percentage.