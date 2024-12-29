Alex Lyon News: Victorious against Washington

Lyon turned aside 25 of 27 shots faced during Sunday's 4-2 home win over the Capitals.

Lyon was staked to a 4-1 lead after the first period as the Red Wings and stood tall as the Capitals tried to mount a comeback.The 31-year-old will improve to 6-5-1 in 13 starts and can only hope that the 2025 side of the calendar contains better fortunes for a Red Wings team that has been scuffling for much of the season.