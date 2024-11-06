Alex Nedeljkovic News: Allows three in loss

Nedeljkovic made 23 saves on 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Nedeljkovic allowed two goals at even strength and one on the power play. The Ohio native had a brief two-game win streak snapped Tuesday, but he's posted a respectable 2.76 GAA and .900 save percentage to go along with a 2-2-2 record across six appearances this season. The Penguins play a back-to-back set against the Hurricanes and Capitals on Thursday and Friday, respectively, and Nedeljkovic will almost certainly be between the pipes for one of those matchups.