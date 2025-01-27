Fantasy Hockey
Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Between pipes against Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Nedeljkovic will tend the twine on the road versus San Jose on Monday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Nedeljkovic has underwhelmed this season, going 9-8-4 with a 3.26 GAA in 22 appearances. Despite the 29-year-old netminder's struggles, he remains the No. 1 option in Pittsburgh ahead of youngster Joel Blomqvist. Still, if Nedeljkovic can't string together some victories, Blomqvist could get an extended look in order for the team to fully evaluate his abilities.

