Alex Nedeljkovic News: Bounced by Boston

Nedeljkovic stopped 23 of 25 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins, with Boston's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Penguins dug an early 2-0 hole and didn't even get on the board until the third period, so while Nedeljkovic was able to keep his team in the game, the 29-year-old goalie still got saddled with his third straight losing decision. Over four appearances since play resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off, Nedeljkovic has stumbled to a 5.34 GAA and .824 save percentage, which could open the door for Joel Blomqvist to get a longer look, or even for Tristan Jarry to return from the AHL.