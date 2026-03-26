Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Concedes twice in relief effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Nedeljkovic stopped 10 of 12 shots on net he faced in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues.

Nedeljkovic entered Thursday's contest after Yaroslav Askarov (upper body) was pulled in his return to the lineup. Nedeljkovic was four seconds away from forcing a shootout before the Blues scored the late winner. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder now has a 13-13-4 record, a 3.00 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 34 appearances this season. He's now seen game action in six of San Jose's last seven games and is in the midst of a four-game losing streak. While he should continue to see frequent opportunities down the stretch with Askarov's status unknown, Nedeljkovic is a risky play in fantasy until he can help the Sharks find the win column. His next chance to bounce back is Saturday against the Blue Jackets.

Alex Nedeljkovic
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
NHL
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
18 days ago