Alex Nedeljkovic News: Concedes twice in relief effort

Nedeljkovic stopped 10 of 12 shots on net he faced in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues.

Nedeljkovic entered Thursday's contest after Yaroslav Askarov (upper body) was pulled in his return to the lineup. Nedeljkovic was four seconds away from forcing a shootout before the Blues scored the late winner. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder now has a 13-13-4 record, a 3.00 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 34 appearances this season. He's now seen game action in six of San Jose's last seven games and is in the midst of a four-game losing streak. While he should continue to see frequent opportunities down the stretch with Askarov's status unknown, Nedeljkovic is a risky play in fantasy until he can help the Sharks find the win column. His next chance to bounce back is Saturday against the Blue Jackets.