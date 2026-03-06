Alex Nedeljkovic News: Contract extension
Nedeljkovic signed a two-year, $6 million contract extension with the Sharks on Friday.
Nedeljkovic will back up Yaroslav Askarov for the next two seasons, barring any injuries or prolonged slumps for Askarov. Nedeljkovic is 11-9-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 26 appearances in 2025-26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 268 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!12 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers29 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break33 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More