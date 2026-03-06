Alex Nedeljkovic News: Contract extension

Nedeljkovic signed a two-year, $6 million contract extension with the Sharks on Friday.

Nedeljkovic will back up Yaroslav Askarov for the next two seasons, barring any injuries or prolonged slumps for Askarov. Nedeljkovic is 11-9-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 26 appearances in 2025-26.