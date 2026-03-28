Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Defending crease Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Nedeljkovic will guard the road goal against Columbus on Saturday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Nedeljkovic has gone 0-4-1 in his last five appearances while surrendering 20 goals on 110 shots. He has a 13-13-4 record with a 3.00 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 34 games this season. Columbus is tied for 13th in the 2025-26 campaign with 3.14 goals per game.

Alex Nedeljkovic
San Jose Sharks
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