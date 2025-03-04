Alex Nedeljkovic News: Drawing road start

Nedeljkovic is set to face the Avalanche on the road Tuesday, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Nedeljkovic turned aside 23 of 25 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He'll face a tougher test Tuesday against an Avalanche team that sits ninth in the NHL with 3.23 goals per game this season. Nedeljkovic is 0-1-1 and has surrendered seven goals on 64 shots in two career appearances against Colorado.