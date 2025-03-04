Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Drawing road start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Nedeljkovic is set to face the Avalanche on the road Tuesday, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Nedeljkovic turned aside 23 of 25 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He'll face a tougher test Tuesday against an Avalanche team that sits ninth in the NHL with 3.23 goals per game this season. Nedeljkovic is 0-1-1 and has surrendered seven goals on 64 shots in two career appearances against Colorado.

Alex Nedeljkovic
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now