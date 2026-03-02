Alex Nedeljkovic News: Earns OT win

Nedeljkovic stopped 27 of 28 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Nedeljkovic allowed a goal just 2:44 into the first period, but the 30-year-old netminder was solid the rest of the way, and his play allowed the Sharks to mount a late comeback. Nedeljkovic has won five of his last seven appearances, going 5-1-0 with a 2.15 GAA and a .924 save percentage over that stretch. He should continue as the No. 2 behind Yaroslav Askarov, but based on his play of late, Nedeljkovic could be in line to see more playing time in the coming weeks.