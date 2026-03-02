Alex Nedeljkovic News: Earns OT win
Nedeljkovic stopped 27 of 28 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.
Nedeljkovic allowed a goal just 2:44 into the first period, but the 30-year-old netminder was solid the rest of the way, and his play allowed the Sharks to mount a late comeback. Nedeljkovic has won five of his last seven appearances, going 5-1-0 with a 2.15 GAA and a .924 save percentage over that stretch. He should continue as the No. 2 behind Yaroslav Askarov, but based on his play of late, Nedeljkovic could be in line to see more playing time in the coming weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 264 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!8 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers25 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More