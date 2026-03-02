Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Earns OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Nedeljkovic stopped 27 of 28 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Nedeljkovic allowed a goal just 2:44 into the first period, but the 30-year-old netminder was solid the rest of the way, and his play allowed the Sharks to mount a late comeback. Nedeljkovic has won five of his last seven appearances, going 5-1-0 with a 2.15 GAA and a .924 save percentage over that stretch. He should continue as the No. 2 behind Yaroslav Askarov, but based on his play of late, Nedeljkovic could be in line to see more playing time in the coming weeks.

Alex Nedeljkovic
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
