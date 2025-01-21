Alex Nedeljkovic News: Excellent in win Monday

Nedeljkovic stopped 25 of 26 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

The 29-year-old netminder had another strong showing and has been playing at a high level of late. Even though he posted a dud in the loss to the Senators on Jan. 11, when he allowed five goals on 17 shots faced, he's posted a save percentage of .930 of higher in three of his last four games, going 3-1-0 with a 3.19 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Those numbers would be even better hadn't it been for the Ottawa loss.