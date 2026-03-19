Alex Nedeljkovic News: Exits ice first Thursday
Nedeljkovic was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Buffalo.
Nedeljkovic will make his fourth appearance in the Sharks' last five contests, having gone 2-1-0 with a 3.03 GAA in his prior three outings. With Yaroslav Askarov (lower body) banged up, the 30-year-old Nedeljkovic figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload for the time being.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles2 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout11 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 712 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More