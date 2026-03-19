Alex Nedeljkovic News: Exits ice first Thursday

Nedeljkovic was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Buffalo.

Nedeljkovic will make his fourth appearance in the Sharks' last five contests, having gone 2-1-0 with a 3.03 GAA in his prior three outings. With Yaroslav Askarov (lower body) banged up, the 30-year-old Nedeljkovic figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload for the time being.