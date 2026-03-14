Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Facing Canadiens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Nedeljkovic will guard the road goal against Montreal on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Nedeljkovic is coming off a 39-save performance in Thursday's 4-2 win over Boston. He has a 12-9-3 record this campaign with a 2.80 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 28 appearances. Montreal ranks second in the league with 3.53 goals per game this season.

Alex Nedeljkovic
San Jose Sharks
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