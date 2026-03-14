Alex Nedeljkovic News: Facing Canadiens
Nedeljkovic will guard the road goal against Montreal on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Nedeljkovic is coming off a 39-save performance in Thursday's 4-2 win over Boston. He has a 12-9-3 record this campaign with a 2.80 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 28 appearances. Montreal ranks second in the league with 3.53 goals per game this season.
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