Alex Nedeljkovic News: Facing Capitals

Nedeljkovic will protect the home net versus Washington on Saturday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Nedeljkovic has won three of his last four outings (3-0-1), stopping 93 of 99 shots. He has a 12-9-5 record with one shutout, a 2.93 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Washington is tied for second in the league with 3.56 goals per game in 2024-25.