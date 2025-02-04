Fantasy Hockey
Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Facing New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Nedeljkovic will be between the home pipes Tuesday against the Devils, per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Nedeljkovic earned his first shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over Nashville on Tuesday. The 29-year-old has an 11-9-4 record, .899 save percentage and 3.02 GAA through 25 appearances in 2024-25. The Devils have lost two of their last three games, while the Penguins have won back-to-back contests.

Alex Nedeljkovic
Pittsburgh Penguins
