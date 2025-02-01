Alex Nedeljkovic News: Facing Predators
Nedeljkovic will defend the home net versus Nashville on Saturday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.
Nedeljkovic has played well of late, going 3-2-0 over his last five starts. He has allowed only 11 goals on 158 shots (,930 save percentage), giving the netminder a 10-9-4 mark with a 3.15 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Predators are generating 2.66 goals per game, 29th in the NHL this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now