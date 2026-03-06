Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Facing St, Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Nedeljkovic will defend the home cage versus St. Louis on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Nedeljkovic, who signed a two-year contract extension worth $6 million earlier in the day, will aim for his 12th win of the season. He has a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 26 appearances this season. The Blues are generating 2.59 goals per game, 28th in the NHL.

Alex Nedeljkovic
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
29 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
33 days ago