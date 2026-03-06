Alex Nedeljkovic News: Facing St, Louis

Nedeljkovic will defend the home cage versus St. Louis on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Nedeljkovic, who signed a two-year contract extension worth $6 million earlier in the day, will aim for his 12th win of the season. He has a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 26 appearances this season. The Blues are generating 2.59 goals per game, 28th in the NHL.