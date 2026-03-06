Alex Nedeljkovic News: Facing St, Louis
Nedeljkovic will defend the home cage versus St. Louis on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Nedeljkovic, who signed a two-year contract extension worth $6 million earlier in the day, will aim for his 12th win of the season. He has a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 26 appearances this season. The Blues are generating 2.59 goals per game, 28th in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 268 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!12 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers29 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break33 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More