Alex Nedeljkovic News: Falls to Devils in shootout

Nedeljkovic turned aside 19 of 21 shots in regulation and overtime and four of seven shootout attempts in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to New Jersey.

The Devils grabbed a 2-0 lead midway through the second period on Jack Hughes' second goal of the night, but Nedeljkovic was able to shut the door the rest of the way and give the Penguins a chance to force extra time. The 29-year-old goalie found less success in the shootout however, eventually getting beaten glove-side by Timo Meier in the seventh round to end it. Nedeljkovic appears to have a firm grasp of the starting job in the Pittsburgh crease right now, allowing two goals or less in six of seven starts since Jan. 17 and going 4-2-1 with a 1.84 GAA and .936 save percentage.