Alex Nedeljkovic News: Falls to Wings in OT

Nedeljkovic stopped 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Both Detroit goals came less than five minutes apart early in the second period, but the 28-year-old netminder kept his focus and earned the Penguins a point before finally giving up the winner in OT to Simon Edvinsson. Nedeljkovic hasn't recorded a win in four straight appearances, and on the season he sports a 2-3-3 record in nine outings with a 3.22 GAA and .884 save percentage. Even with Tristan Jarry back in the NHL, Nedeljkovic still seems to have a tenuous hold on the No. 1 job in net for Pittsburgh.