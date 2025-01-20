Fantasy Hockey
Alex Nedeljkovic

Alex Nedeljkovic News: First goalie off

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 20, 2025

Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off at Monday's morning skate, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against the Kings.

Nedeljkovic is in the mix to serve as the Penguins' No. 1 netminder after Tristan Jarry was recently sent down. Nedeljkovic was stellar in Friday's win over Buffalo, turning aside 40 of 42 shots (.952 save percentage. He'll attempt to remain effective against the Kings, who rank 16th in the NHL with 2.98 goals per game.

Alex Nedeljkovic
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
