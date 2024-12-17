Fantasy Hockey
Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: First goalie off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Nedeljkovic was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus the Kings.

Nedeljkovic has been firmly cemented in the backup role for the Penguins of late, having played in just one of the team's six outings in December. In that appearance, the 28-year-old netminder gave up four goals on 32 shots (.875 save percentage), which no doubt factored into the decision by the club to keep rolling with Tristan Jarry. At this point, Nedeljkovic's next appearance figures to be in a back-to-back at the end of December versus the Islanders either Dec. 28 or 29.

Alex Nedeljkovic
Pittsburgh Penguins
