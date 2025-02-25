Alex Nedeljkovic News: First goalie off Tuesday
Nedeljkovic left the ice first Tuesday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, indicating he'll guard the cage on the road against the Flyers.
Nedeljkovic is coming off a nightmare outing against the Capitals on Saturday in which he gave up five goals on 14 shots before being chased from the crease. Prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, the 29-year-old backstop was putting up decent numbers, going 3-1-1 with a 1.56 GAA and one shutout in five appearances. If Nedeljkovic can put together a strong performance Tuesday, he figures to stay in the crease when the Pens face the Flyers again Thursday, this time back in Pittsburgh.
