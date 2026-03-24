Alex Nedeljkovic News: First off in Nashville
Nedeljkovic is slated to start on the road Tuesday against the Predators, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Nedeljkovic has dropped three straight decisions in regulation -- he has surrendered a total of 12 goals on 79 shots (.848 save percentage) in losses to Edmonton, Buffalo and Philadelphia during his skid. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder owns a 13-12-3 record with a 2.90 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 32 games this season. The Predators currently sit in a wild-card spot after winning four straight games, a stretch in which they have scored 13 goals.
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