Alex Nedeljkovic News: Gets hook Saturday

Nedeljkovic gave up five goals on 17 shots before being replaced by Tristan Jarry midway through the second period of Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Senators.

Nothing went right for Nedeljkovic on the afternoon -- Ottawa's first goal deflected in off Noel Acciari's stick, and two others came after the ref arguably should have blown the play dead. On the other hand, the 29-year-old netminder left his five-hole wide open on a Shane Pinto shorthanded tally late in the first period. Nedeljkovic has started five of the last seven games but hasn't done much with the opportunity, going 2-2-1 with a 3.83 GAA and .884 save percentage as the Penguins continue to search for some stability in net.