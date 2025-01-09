Alex Nedeljkovic News: Gets starting nod versus Oilers

Nedeljkovic will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with Edmonton, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Nedeljkovic has been middling at best this season, going 6-6-4 with a 3.22 GAA and .888 save percentage in 17 appearances. With Tristan Jarry continuing to underwhelm -- he's 0-1-2 in his last three starts -- a strong performance from either backstop could result in an uptick in starts.