Alex Nedeljkovic News: Guarding goal on Long Island

Nedeljkovic will get the starting nod in Tuesday's road matchup against the Islanders, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

After being held without a win in his first three outings to open the campaign, Nedeljkovic has allowed two goals combined over back-to-back wins against Anaheim and Montreal, respectively. The 28-year-old will take an on Islanders club that ranks 31st in the league with 2.25 goals per game through 12 contests. Nedeljkovic is 2-2-1 with a .903 save percentage and a 2.75 GAA over five appearances.