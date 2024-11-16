Alex Nedeljkovic News: Guarding goal Saturday
Nedeljkovic will protect the home net against San Jose on Saturday, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.
Nedeljkovic will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Tristan Jarry played in Friday's 6-2 loss to Columbus. The 28-year-old Nedeljkovic has a 2-3-3 record with a 3.21 GAA and an .884 save percentage through nine appearances this season. San Jose ranks 31st in the league with 2.33 goals per game in 2024-25.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now