Alex Nedeljkovic News: Guarding goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Nedeljkovic will patrol the home crease Saturday against Calgary, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

During his last outing, Nedeljkovic surrendered six goals on 30 shots in a 6-1 loss to Utah on Nov. 23. He has a 3-4-3 record with a 3.42 GAA and an .877 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Calgary is tied for 27th in the league with 2.54 goals per game in 2024-25.


