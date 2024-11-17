Alex Nedeljkovic News: Hangs on for shootout win

Nedeljkovic turned aside 26 shots in regulation and overtime and three of five shootout attempts in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

The Penguins held a 3-0 lead early in the second period, but as has been the case too often this season, the defense couldn't stop the opposition from mounting a comeback, and Nedeljkovic needed to come up big just to get the game to OT. It's his first win since Nov. 2, and on the season he's gone 3-3-3 over 10 appearances with a 3.17 GAA and .886 save percentage. Nedeljkovic will likely remain in a timeshare with Tristan Jarry unless one of them heats up and pushes their way into the No. 1 job.