Alex Nedeljkovic News: Hung out to dry by teammates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Nedeljkovic made 32 saves in a 6-1 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

This wasn't on Ned -- the Pens were soundly outplayed in every aspect of the game. They didn't win any puck battles, and they coughed up the puck far too many times. Nedeljkovic has lost both starts since the 4 Nations break, and he has allowed 11 goals. Gulp. Keep him on your bench until his team figures out it's in the NHL now. He can't win the games alone.

