Alex Nedeljkovic News: In goal Friday
Nedeljkovic will get the starting nod on the road against the Sabres on Friday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
It's the Nedeljkovic era for the Penguins now after Tristan Jarry was sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday. On the year, the 29-year-old Nedeljkovic has posted a 7-7-4 record, which goes with career-worst ratios in both GAA (3.40) and save percentage (.886). As such, the Ohio native's hold on the No. 1 job should be considered tenuous as best, as the Pens may want to turn things over to Joel Blomqvist sooner rather than later.
