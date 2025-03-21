Alex Nedeljkovic News: In goal Friday

Nedeljkovic will get the starting nod at home against the Blue Jackets on Friday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Nedeljkovic will be in the pipes for the first time since March 7, with Tristan Jarry having featured in five straight games for the Pens. The 29-year-old Nedeljkovic is currently mired in a five-game losing streak, having gone 0-5-0 with a 4.43 GAA in his last six outings. Barring a strong performance by Nedeljkovic, the Penguins will likely turn back to Jarry for the bulk of the workload the rest of the way.